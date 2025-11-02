Rajasthan minister warns action against Jaipur's Neerja Modi School in 6th class student death probe Jaipur school girl death: Both the Rajasthan Education Department and the CBSE have initiated independent inquiries into the child’s death. The outcomes of these investigations will shape the government’s decisions regarding the school’s functioning and accreditation.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Sunday (November 2) warned of strict action against Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School if it is proven that the institution obstructed an official investigation into the death of a nine-year-old student who allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of the school building.

The deceased, a Class 4 student at the private school in Mansarovar, reportedly took the extreme step on Saturday (November 1). According to a parents’ association, the minor girl allegedly jumped after being scolded by a teacher. The tragic incident has triggered outrage among parents and renewed scrutiny of school accountability and mental health provisions in educational institutions.

'Exemplary action will be taken if obstruction is proven,' says Minister

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister Madan Dilawar said the government would ensure a transparent and thorough inquiry. “I will examine the probe report, and if it is found that the school management hindered officials from conducting their investigation, exemplary action will be taken against the institute,” he stated.

Dilawar added that the government is also reviewing under what provisions the school received its No Objection Certificate (NOC) and how it secured affiliation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). “It is shocking that such an incident took place in a reputed private school. The government is examining every aspect to ensure that the truth comes out,” he said.

School accused of non-cooperation during on-site inspection

Sources from the education department alleged that the Neerja Modi School refused to cooperate with the team sent to investigate the incident. According to District Education Officer (Elementary), Ram Niwas Sharma, the six-member probe team was denied entry and kept waiting outside the school gate for over an hour and a half.

“Neither the principal nor any school representative met us. The main gate was locked from inside, and even the staff did not respond when we knocked repeatedly,” Sharma said. He warned that such defiance of official procedure would invite strict disciplinary action.

Parallel probes by Education Department and CBSE

The Rajasthan Education Department and the CBSE have both launched separate investigations into the death. The findings of these probes will determine the state’s next course of action regarding the school’s operations and certification. Minister Dilawar, who visited the child’s home on Sunday, said that the family’s concerns have been recorded and will be formally included in the ongoing inquiry. “We will ensure that the investigation covers all angles, including the school’s conduct, administrative accountability, and the child’s well-being,” he said.

Public demands accountability after child’s death

The incident has sparked anger among parents and child rights groups, who have demanded immediate suspension of the school’s management pending investigation. Many have called for stronger mental health measures and grievance redressal systems in schools to prevent such tragedies.

As both the state government and central education authorities probe the case, questions are being raised over institutional responsibility, teacher conduct, and systemic neglect within private educational establishments.