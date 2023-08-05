Mumbai train firing: Protestors in Jaipur's Bhatta Basti submit memorandum against RPF constable Chetan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Thousands gathered on streets of Jaipur's Bhatta Basti area to protest against RPF constable Chetan Singh

Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: Several protestors gathered in the Bhatta Basti area of Jaipur today (August 5) in order to submit the memorandum against the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh.

Chetan is accused of killing four people in Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting and is also likely to undergo narco test.

People of the Muslim community gathered on the road in large numbers and demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the deceased Asgar who was among the four people who were shot dead by RPF constable on July 31 (Monday).

Congress MLA from Adarsh Nagar, Rafeeq Khan joined the protest on streets of Jaipur on Saturday and urged the central government to take strict action against Chetan Singh.

According to officials, Chetan, who is presently in the custody of Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP), was grilled by the ATS for hours on Thursday (August 3).

The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police interrogated the Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Chetan Singh, including a 57-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI), onboard Jaipur-Mumbai Express train.

The accused RPF constable Chetan Singh allegedly shot dead Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena and three passengers on the moving Jaipur–Mumbai Superfast Express near Palghar station in Maharashtra on July 31. A five-member high-level committee has been constituted to investigate the incident.

The Borivali GRP has recorded the statement of over 20 people. "Police are reaching out to those present on the train at the time of the incident to get a better understanding of the situation. They have requested people to come forward so that the sequence of events can be understood properly," a senior official with GRP said.

Following the incident, an FIR has been registered at Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai against Singh under sections 302, Arms Act and Railway Police Act and he was arrested.

