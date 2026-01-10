Jaipur: Two killed, several injured after speeding Audi runs over 14 people near Patrakar Colony The Audi car has been seized by the police and further investigation is underway. Two peple have been killed in the accident.

Jaipur:

Two people were killed and several others injured after a speeding Audi car rammed into at least 14 people near the Kharbas Chauraha in the Patrakar Colony of Jaipur on Friday night.

The shocking incident caused panic in the area, and the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took immediate cognisance of the situation and directed concerned authorities to provide proper medical treatment to those affected.

Details about the Audi car

According to officials, the Audi involved in the accident bears a registration number from the Union Territory of Daman and Diu. It is registered in the name of a trust, while initial information also indicated that the vehicle had a Delhi number connection. The police have taken the car into custody and are investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

CM takes cognisance

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma showed sensitivity towards the incident and took immediate cognisance of the road accident in Patrakar Colony. Although the Chief Minister is currently in Jodhpur, he has issued clear instructions to the Jaipur city and hospital authorities to ensure proper and timely medical treatment for all the injured.

Demonstrating prompt action, the chief minister directed Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar and senior officials from the Chief Minister’s Office to reach SMS Hospital immediately. They were instructed to oversee the treatment of the injured and ensure that all necessary medical assistance and support were provided without delay.

The condition of the injured is being monitored, and further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

