3-year-old girl falls into 150-feet deep borewell in Rajasthan, rescue operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Toddler falls into borewell: Days after the five-year-old boy was declared dead after was rescued from the borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, a three-year-old girl, fell into a borewell in the Sarund area in the Kotputli-Behror district on Monday.

SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran said that the open borewell is approximately 150 feet deep. He explained that the girl, Chetna, was playing in her father's agricultural field when she accidentally slipped into the borewell. He also said that rescue operations have already begun.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore spoke to the officers and directed them to ensure the girl's speedy rescue.

5-year-old boy taken out from borewell, declared dead

Earlier on December 11, the five-year-old boy, who was stuck at a 150-feet depth borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, was taken out from the hole after a three-day-long rescue operation but was declared dead by the doctors.

Aryan was playing in an agriculture field at Kalikhad village when he slipped into the borewell.

"The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible. we did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead," said Deepak Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, government district hospital Dausa.

Also Read: Five-year-old boy falls into borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, rescue operation underway

Also Read: Dausa: 5-year-old boy taken out from borewell after 3-day-long rescue operation, declared dead