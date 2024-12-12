Dausa: 5-year-old boy taken out from borewell after 3-day-long rescue operation, declared dead

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rescuers at the borewell

The five-year-old boy, who was stuck at a 150-feet depth borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa, was taken out from the hole after a three-day-long rescue operation but was declared dead by the doctors on Wednesday night.

"The child was brought here so that we could try and revive him if possible. we did ECG twice and the child has been declared dead," said Deepak Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, government district hospital Dausa.

Earlier, the rescuers said they last observed movements of the boy through a camera around 2 am on Tuesday, 13 hours after he fell into the borewell.

The rescue team dug a parallel borewell to reach him. They kept supplying him oxygen through a pipe. Efforts were also made to pull out the child with the help of a rope and some other equipment.

The rescuers had deployed several earthmovers and tractors to dig the parallel hole.

Aryan fell into the open borewell while playing in an agriculture farm in Kalikhad village. The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Monday and rescue operation began one hour later.

