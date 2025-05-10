Full lockdown imposed in Rajathan’s Jaisalmer, train movement suspended amid Indo-Pak conflict, check advisory Lockdown in Jaisalmer: As per the advise of District administration due to red alert in Jaisalmer area, train movement suspended at Jaisalmer station. The Indian Railways has also cancelled several trains operating from Barmer and Jaisalmer after escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Jaisalmer:

A full lockdown imposed in the district by the Jaisalmer district administration amid escalating conflict between India and Pakistan after Operation Sindoor. An official advisory has been issued jointly by the district administration and police, calling for full public cooperation.

Train services suspended in Jaisalmer

As per the advise of District administration due to red alert in Jaisalmer area, train movement suspended at Jaisalmer station. The Indian Railways has also cancelled several trains operating from Barmer and Jaisalmer after escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

All passenger trains that were operating between Barmer, Jodhpur, and Munabao have been suspended, chief public relations officer of North Western Railway Shashi Kiran said.

This the suspended trains include Bhagat Ki Kothi–Barmer and Barmer–Bhagat Ki Kothi trains, as well as both legs of the Munabao–Barmer–Munabao service, Kiran added.

In the similar manner, train services in Jaisalmer have also been affected and Jaipur–Jaisalmer Express was curtailed up to Bikaner, while the Jaisalmer–Jaipur Express was scheduled to run from Bikaner instead of Jaisalmer.

Trains suspended in border areas of ​​Jammu and Punjab

The Indian railways said trains will not pass at night in the border area of ​​Jammu and Punjab adjacent to Pakistan.



According to sources, night trains from places like Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jammu will now be rescheduled. Trains passing through these places will be rescheduled and run in the morning. It has been decided to cancel short distance trains.

Lockdown in Jaisalmer: Check guidelines

The Jaisalmer district administration issued guidelines and urged all residents to remain indoors and avoid stepping out.

Gathering in groups or organising any public event is strictly prohibited until further notice.

Shops and markets will remain closed until further orders, the advisory stated.

Ahead of the issued notice, the police patrolled across the city and appealed people to remain indoors.

All are expected to stay home

"Everything will remain closed. Seeing the current situation, all are expected to stay home, and vehicular movement is also stopped...," a police official could be heard making an announcement.

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with the ongoing security arrangements and avoid unnecessary movement.

Earlier this morning, projectile fragments were recovered from several locations in Jaisalmer.

A large projectile part was recovered from Jaisalmer's Pokhran region in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan, on Saturday. Similar fragments were found near Sakur Khan's home in Badoda village in the district on Saturday.

"The incident took place at around 4:30 am. However, the projectile was destroyed in the air by the Indian Army. We are not afraid. We believe in the Army. No damage has been done. God saved us," said Manu Khan, a family member.

As per the locals, no injuries or damage have been reported. The police personnel arrived at the incident spot on time.

Meanwhile, Barmer has been placed under a high red alert as tensions between India and Pakistan intensify in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

District Collector Tina Dabi has issued an urgent directive for all residents to remain indoors, with immediate restrictions on public movement and market activities to ensure civilian safety.