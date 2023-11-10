Tremors felt in Rajasthan's Tonk, no loss of lives reported

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tremors felt in Rajasthan's Tonk

Tremors were felt in Rajasthan's Tonk on Friday although no loss of life was reported after the incident.

The intensity of the earthquake was 3.2 on Richter scale while thre tremors were felt at 10.33 pm.

Earlier, strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and Lucknow region at around 4.22 pm on Monday (November 6). The tremors were also felt in Nepal. The Himalayan county felt 5.6 Magnitude tremors

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake of Magnitude -5.6 occurred at 16.16:40 IST in Nepal.

157 killed as strong earthquake jolts Nepal on Friday

It was the second major tremor within three days in Nepal. Earlier, at least 157 people were killed and over 150 others injured when a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake, the worst since 2015, struck Nepal. The tremors destroyed hundreds of houses in the Himalayan country's remote mountainous region.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with an epicentre in Jajarkot district, about 500km west of Kathmandu, was recorded at 11:47 pm on Friday.

