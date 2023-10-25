Rajasthan: Congress' Radheshyam Nagal, denied ticket in upcoming polls, to contest as independent from Dausa

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Dausa: Congress leader Radheshyam Nagal has announced that he will contest in the upcoming Assembly election in Rajasthan as an independent candidate from the Dausa seat after the party fielded Muraru Lal Meena.

Addressing his supporters and Congress workers, Radheshyam Nagal said he would contest as an independent candidate from the Dausa seat, adding that the people of Dausa are strongly standing behind him.

Nangal said he and his family are true Congressi but the party has not done justice with them by fielding someone else from the seat due to which he has to contest the upcoming election as an independent candidate.

Radheshyam Nangal said that he has announced to contest the elections as an independent to end corruption, maintain brotherhood, continue development to listen to the voice of farmers, labourers and unemployed.

Radheshyam said he's not a leader but a son of Dausa and will serve the people as their brother and companion.

"I will take the entire society along and remove casteism," he added.

After Radheshyam Nangal's announcement to contest as an independent candidate, now the contest in Dausa Assembly constituency will be interesting.

Here, the BJP has not yet declared its candidate, but once it does, the constituency will see a three-cornered fight.

