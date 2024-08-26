Rajasthan: High-tension power line electrocutes three in Bundi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demands action

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident from Rajasthan's Bundi district, three people lost their lives, while one sustained injuries after coming in contact with high-tension power lines. According to the officials, the incident occurred on Monday morning as a high-tension power line claimed the lives of a 35-year-old woman and her two relatives. The deceased include Karmabai Kanjar (35), her eight-year-old son Kartik, and her 15-year-old nephew Akshya. The incident occurred as Karmabai was sweeping her rooftop and inadvertently came into contact with the live wire.

As soon as Kartik and Akshya saw Karmabai in danger, in a desperate attempt they too jumped in to assist her, but were electrocuted to death on the spot. Her brother, Pawan, who also climbed to the rooftop to help, sustained serious injuries from the electric shock.

Family blames the power department

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the tragic incident, the family has accused the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) of negligence, demanding both compensation and legal action against the power company officials. While the Bundi police have registered an unnatural death case under relevant sections of the BNS Act, and officials from the power department have been instructed to relocate the hazardous power line to prevent further accidents.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demands action.

Significantly, in the aftermath of the tragedy, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla have also expressed deep sorrow over the incident. According to the available information, Birla has personally reached out to the grieving family, assuring them of a thorough investigation and the provision of adequate compensation.

