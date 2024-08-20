Rajasthan: 18-year-old student found dead in Kota coaching hostel, parents refuse FIR, postmortem

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An 18-year-old coaching student was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the bathroom of his hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota. Upon receiving information from the hostel's caretaker, a police team arrived at the scene and collected evidence. However, at the request of the teenager's parents, the police did not file an FIR. The parents also declined to have a postmortem conducted. Following their wishes, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kushagra Rastogi, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, who was staying with his mother in the hostel in the Jawahar Nagar area, where his body was found on Monday, police said. In April this year, Rastogi was enrolled at a coaching institute in Kota for admission to an engineering course and began living in the hostel, they said.

What did the police say?

On Monday morning, the teenager as usual went to the bathroom to freshen up after he woke up, DSP of the area, Rajesh Taylor, said citing the deceased's mother. When the boy did not come out even after 15-20 minutes, the woman knocked on the bathroom door and found it unbolted with her son lying unconscious on the floor inside, Taylor added. Rastogi was rushed to a hospital, where doctors administered him CPR but on noticing no sign of revival, they declared him dead, Circle Inspector at Jawahar Nagar police station, Harinarayan Sharma said. The deceased's parents refused a postmortem, so the body was handed over to them without lodging any case in the matter, Sharma said.

JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Kota

Last month, a 16-year-old engineering aspirant allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan inside his PG room in Kota. Sandeep Kumar Kurmi, a native of Bihar’s Nalanda district, was taking coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota for the last two years and lived in a paying guest (PG) room in Mahaveer Nagar - III, the police said. This was the thirteenth case of suspected suicide by a coaching student in Kota since January. The number of student suicides in Kota stood at 26 in 2023.

