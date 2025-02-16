BJP secures major victory in Rajasthan Panchayat Raj by-elections

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a significant victory in the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj by-elections, winning 10 out of 16 Panchayat Samiti seats. The party also secured 2 out of 3 Zila Parishad seats, further strengthening its position in the state.

Public shows trust in BJP, rejects Congress

Expressing his happiness over the results, Rajasthan BJP state president Madan Rathore stated that the people have reaffirmed their faith in BJP’s governance. He credited the victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, emphasizing that the results validate their development-driven politics. According to Rathore, the election results will accelerate development efforts across all 200 assembly constituencies in the state, demonstrating the people’s rejection of Congress.

BJP wins 10 out of 16 Panchayat Samiti seats

Rathore further highlighted that the BJP’s policies and governance model have gained the people’s trust. Winning 10 out of 16 Panchayat Samiti seats and securing 2 out of 3 Zila Parishad seats indicates that the people of Rajasthan are firmly in favor of development-oriented politics.

Government fulfills Over 50% of manifesto promises

Madan Rathore also praised the Bhajanlal Sharma-led government for prioritizing public welfare. He noted that in just one year, the government has successfully fulfilled over 50% of the promises made in its manifesto. Key achievements include job creation, increasing farmers' income, setting up an examination calendar for recruitments, and signing investment agreements worth over ₹35 lakh crore. Rathore stated that the election results reflect public approval of these initiatives and reinforce confidence in BJP’s leadership.

With this resounding victory, the BJP has solidified its presence in Rajasthan’s rural political landscape, setting the stage for further electoral battles against the Congress.