Polling concludes in Rajasthan Assembly election, over 68 per cent voting recorded till 5 pm

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Rajasthan has recorded over 68 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm on Saturday in a bipolar contest involving the Congress and the BJP to elect the new state government. Overall, the polling in the state concluded peacefully barring a few stray incidents of violence.

Voting in the state was held across 51,000 polling booths in 199 assembly constituencies. Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm, but officials said those already in queue at the polling booths would be allowed to vote.

Voter turnout in 2018 Assembly election

In 2018 Assembly election, Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 74.06 per cent. The Election Commission has set a target of at least 75 per cent turnout in each constituency this time.

Nearly 10 per cent of the electorate cast their votes in the first two hours of voting and the figure went up to nearly 25 per cent by 11 am and to more than 40 per cent by 1 pm.

The voting percentage till 5 pm was 68.24 per cent today, an official said.

Polling in Karanpur assembly postponed after death of Congress candidate

Polling in the Karanpur assembly constituency in Sriganganagar has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate. The votes will be counted on December 3.

Two die after cardiac arrest during polling

In separate incidents, two people - a polling agent of a candidate and an elderly voter - died of cardiac arrest at polling booths in Pali and Udaipur districts.

Over 5.25 crore people were registered as voters in 199 seats as they excersied their democratic right to decide the fate of 1,862 candidates.

The Election Commission had made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth polling. More than 1.70 lakh security personnel have been deployed across the state.

Robust voting very good sign, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

As polling concluded in Rajasthan, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said, "Robust voting is a very good sign as far as the BJP is concerned and also Gehot and Congress party, they are well known for lying. Whatever they have promised in the last 5 years, it has been proven that it was a bundle of lies... Till December 3, he (Ashok Gehlot) can say that he is going to win. Let him be in that illusion but the people of Rajasthan have decided to back BJP...."

Hopeful Congress will get majority, says Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said, "...People have taken the decision and sealed the future of Rajasthan in the boxes (EVMs). I am hopeful that Congress will get a majority on December 3, when the counting will be done. I even want to thank our opposition for putting forward their views. The elections have concluded very well. Everyone will wait for December 3 now and I hope Congress will form its government in Rajasthan...If we cross the majority mark, Congress MLAs and the high command will decide on what role will be given to whom..."

