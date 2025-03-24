23-year-old man dies by suicide on Delhi-Mumbai railway line after argument with wife in Rajasthan According to some relatives, the wife ran after Dilraj to the railway track, shouting for him to stop, but he jumped before the train a few metres before her, police added.

A 23-year-old man tragically died on Sunday after allegedly jumping in front of a moving train on the Delhi-Mumbai railway line in Kota, police reported on Monday. The incident occurred in front of his wife following a domestic dispute. The deceased has been identified as Dilraj Meena, a 23-year-old resident of the Sawai Madhopur district.

According to Circle Inspector Devesh Bhardwaj of the Borekheda police station, preliminary investigations and accounts from relatives suggest that Dilraj took the fatal step despite his wife's desperate attempts to stop him.

"The incident appears to be the result of an altercation between the couple," stated Inspector Bhardwaj. "Even as his wife rushed towards him, pleading for him to stop, he jumped before the approaching train."

Police further revealed that Dilraj had reportedly updated his WhatsApp status with a text hinting at an impending tragic event. This detail is also being investigated to understand the full sequence of events leading to his death.

Dilraj and his wife, who married last year after being in a relationship, were residing in the Balaji Ki Bagichi area of Kota. Both were reportedly preparing for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination.

Authorities stated that the couple argued on Sunday, after which Dilraj left their room, allegedly threatening to take his own life. Some relatives reported that his wife immediately pursued him to the railway track, shouting for him to stop. However, he reportedly jumped in front of the train just a few meters before she could reach him.

Following the incident, the police conducted a post-mortem examination, and the body has since been handed over to his family. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which pertains to abetment of suicide. Police confirmed that they are continuing their investigation to fully ascertain the circumstances surrounding Dilraj Meena's death.

(PTI inputs)