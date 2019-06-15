We will form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022: Shivpal Yadav

Image Source : ANI Shivpal Yadav

Founder of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Yadav on Friday said that his party will contest 2022 elections. He also exuded confidence that his party will form government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.

“We've decided to contest the 2022 elections. We've to strengthen the party so that in 2022 Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) forms a government on its own. Rumours are that there'll be merger, this should put an end to all that,” ANI quoted Shivpal Yadav as saying.

“Our party will stay Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), our election symbol will stay that of a key and our party will form the government in UP in 2022,” he added.

It may be recalled that during Lok Sabha election 2019, Shivpal Singh Yadav had called the SP-BSP 'mahagathbandhan' "a flop show".

"The SP-BSP alliance is a flop show. It has taken shape only for convenience as they knew their existence was threatened. Otherwise, they have been sworn enemies for the past 25 years. Now, how come they have come together?" Shivpal said, addressing an election meeting.

"This is opportunism at it's best. In the last Lok Sabha, the BSP won zero seats. Now if you multiply any numbers with zero, then the result will always be zero. This coalition will fall apart very soon," he said, reported PTI.

Following differences with Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav floated his party in 2018 stating that he was not getting his due respect in the Samajwadi Party.