Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Maharashtra CM, this is start of BJP's end: Nawab Malik

NCP Spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Tuesday that Party supremo Sharad Pawar had told him that Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. Malik speaking to news agency ANI said, "Sharad Pawar saheb had said that Uddhav ji will be the Chief Minister and Uddhav ji has also agreed to this."

Maliks also said that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will last for a long time. "Our alliance(NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress) will last for a long time. This is the start of BJPs end, BJP has become very arrogant," he said.

Speaking of Shiv Sena, NCP's newly found ally, Maliks said that the party was not formed to do communal politics but was spoilt after joining hands with the BJP.

"Shiv Sena was not born to do communal politics, they came into existence to serve the people of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena was spoiled after joining hand with BJP," he said.

Maharashtra politics' drama ahead of government formation came to it's climax on Tuesday as both CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar resigned from their posts. In all likeliness, Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as the Chief Minister.

The governor has called the special session of the new Maharashtra assembly Wednesday morning at 8 am. All MLAs will be sworn in during this session.

