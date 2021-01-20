TMC exodus continues, MLA Arindam Bhattacharya joins BJP

Image Source : TWITTER/@BJP4INDIA TMC Santipur MLA Arindam Bhattacharya joins BJP.

The list of Trinamool Congress leaders leaving the party ahead of Assembly elections in West Bengal continues to grow longer. In yet another resignation from Team Mamata, Santipur MLA Arindam Bhattacharya on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi. Bhattacharya joined the saffron party in the presence Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya at the party headquarters.

Addressing the media after joining the BJP, Bhattacharya accused the TMC leadership of blocking the path of young leaders like him.

"I had joined the TMC with great hopes. I had big plans for my region, I tried my best to work but people like me were not allowed to progress. Our hands were tied in TMC. Infact, many eligible leaders who wanted to perform and take their area forward were not allowed to work," Arindam Bhattacharya said.

"Bengal lacks industries, young people are jobless. The present government has no future plans. I appeal to people of Bengal to support Modiji and BJP," he went to add while criticising Mamata's administration.

Bhattacharya's move has come a day after Mamata Banerjee, addressing a rally in Purulia, said that those who want to join the BJP can leave.

"Those who want to join the BJP can leave, but we will not bow our heads before the saffron party," the West Bengal CM had said.