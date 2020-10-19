Smriti Irani questions Gandhi family's silence over Kamal Nath's derogatory remark against Imarti Devi

Image Source : PTI Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep the fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen, Smriti Irani said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday slammed former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath over his 'derogatory' remark against state minister Imarti Devi. Irani also hit out at the Gandhi family's silence over the issue. She said that it was unlikely that the Congress will take any action against Kamal Nath.

"I don't think Gandhi family will take action against Kamal Nath for making such a derogatory statement against a lady. Be it Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh, these are the people who keep the fire burning in Gandhi family's kitchen," news agency ANI quoted Smriti Irani, as saying.

"I can't find any justification that Kamal Nathji can give for using such derogatory word against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as 'item'). I can't understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent," the Union Textiles minister added.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has sought an explanation Kamal Nath for his 'item' jibe against state minister Imarti Devi. The NCW has also forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for necessary action.

Also Read: 'Remark shamelessly justified': Shivraj Singh Chouhan tears into Kamal Nath for 'item' jibe on Imarti Devi

"The Commission strongly condemns this irresponsible and disparaging statement made by the leader. The words used in the video are highly defamatory and shows disrespect towards the dignity of a woman," the NCW said in a statement.

"At a time when we want more women to enter politics, such disrespectful remarks against a woman leader, that too from a person holding such a responsible position is very unfortunate," it noted.

I can't find any justification that Kamal Nath ji (former MP CM) can give for using such derogatory word against a woman political leader (referring to BJP's Imarti Devi as "item"). I can't understand why Gandhi family chooses to be absolutely silent: Union Minister Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/qTERPaY5yr — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

Imarti Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state assembly and joined the BJP in March, in the process bringing down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage