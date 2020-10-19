'Remark shamelessly justified': Shivraj Singh Chouhan tears into Kamal Nath for 'item' jibe on Imarti Devi

Image Source : FILE PHOTO 'Remark being shamelessly justified': Shivraj Singh Chouhan tears into Kamal Nath for 'item' jibe against Imarti Devi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday tore into former CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for referring to cabinet minister Imarti Devi as "item" during an address ahead of the November 3 by-elections in the state.

Chouhan, who observed a two-hour silent protest early Monday, slammed the former state chief minister for "shamelessly justifying" the remark. "I expected a clarification but the statement is being shamelessly justified. You can abuse me, call me names, but such a comment about a woman is against every daughter and mother. Women have been disrespected during Navratri. He (Kamal Nath) has crossed limits of shamelessness," Chouhan said after observing a symbolic 'maun vrat'.

The chief minister dared Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take action against Kamal Nath. "Madam Sonia Gandhi, a leader of your party, a former CM has made such a comment. Is it okay? Do poor women have no respect? Madam, if you think the remark was wrong, what action will you take? I am writing to you, make a decision," Shivraj Singh Chouhan further said.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Congress president Sonia Gandhi over party leader Kamal Nath's "item" remark.



"Immediately remove him from all party posts & strongly condemn his statement. If you fail to react, I'll be compelled to believe that you support it," it states. https://t.co/NHCJI1AFRX pic.twitter.com/2fvoFOId5N — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

While addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the Congress is up against Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath said his party candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who is an "item".

Imarti Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state Assembly and joined the BJP in March this year, in the process bringing down the Kamal Nath-led government.

By-elections for 28 Assembly seats in the state will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will be held on November 10.

