Shyam Rajak joins RJD hours after being expelled from Nitish Kumar's cabinet

Bihar's Industries Minister, Shyam Rajak, who was expelled from the cabinet and Janata Dal-United (JDU) on Sunday, has joined the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). He was inducted in RJD by the party leader in Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav. Shyam Rajak is currently an MLA from Patna's Phulwari Sharif constituency.

"We will continue to fight for the cause of social justice. Our leader Lalu Prasad Yadav always fought for social justice in society," Rajak said during the reinduction in RJD. Rajak earlier held key portfolios in RJD's Rabri Devi government. He has quit RJD in 2009 to hold Nitish Kumar's hand. However, the political circles were abuzz with reports that the JDU was likely to deny Rajak a ticket from his current constituency.

On Sunday, he was dropped from the Bihar cabinet.

