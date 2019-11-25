Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. 'I pledge not to fall prey to any inducements by BJP': Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs at unprecedented parade

'I pledge not to fall prey to any inducements by BJP': Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs at unprecedented parade

The combined MLAs of the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress, gathered at the Grand Hyatt hotel took a pledge to not do anything that benefits the BJP. In the presence of the senior leaders of the three parties, the MLAs swore to be honest to their respective parties.

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2019 20:51 IST
Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs take pledge at unprecedented parade

Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs take pledge at unprecedented parade

"I pledge not to fall prey to any inducements by the BJP" - That's what the legislators of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine vowed on Monday at the unprecedented parade of 162 MLAs in a show of strength. The MLAs took oath in the presence of senior leaders of the three parties -- Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Mallikarjun Kharge. 

"I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP," pledged the MLAs of the newly formed 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

The three parties claim that they have a strength of 162 MLAs which puts them in the clear majority in the Maharashtra assembly where the halfway mark is 145. 

In the meeting, Pawar said he would get more numbers at the floor test and will prove his majority easily. Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray also echoed similar sentiments. Thackeray also stated that their fight was for Satyamev Jayate and not for Satta-mev Jayate. 

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the timing of the floor test tomorrow after which the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will be asked to prove their majority on the floor of the house. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous Story'This is not Goa': Sharad Pawar claims support of over 162 MLAs in floor test