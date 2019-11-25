'I pledge not to fall prey to any inducements by BJP': Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs at unprecedented parade

Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs take pledge at unprecedented parade

"I pledge not to fall prey to any inducements by the BJP" - That's what the legislators of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine vowed on Monday at the unprecedented parade of 162 MLAs in a show of strength. The MLAs took oath in the presence of senior leaders of the three parties -- Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Mallikarjun Kharge.

"I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP," pledged the MLAs of the newly formed 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

The three parties claim that they have a strength of 162 MLAs which puts them in the clear majority in the Maharashtra assembly where the halfway mark is 145.

In the meeting, Pawar said he would get more numbers at the floor test and will prove his majority easily. Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray also echoed similar sentiments. Thackeray also stated that their fight was for Satyamev Jayate and not for Satta-mev Jayate.

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the timing of the floor test tomorrow after which the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will be asked to prove their majority on the floor of the house.