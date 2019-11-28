Shiv Sena tears into BJP ahead of Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony today

Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena attacks BJP ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in

As the Shiv Sena gears up for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday evening, the party's editorial Saamana today tore into the BJP and said Maharashtra has over shadowed governments with terror and toppling. "Forming governments with terror and toppling" had gone on for the past five years but Maharashtra had "overshadowed it all", the Saamana editorial said.

It said the government poised to take charge would not misuse state machinery for "deceit and conspiracies", and would "function in a clean manner".

The statement by Shiv Sena's editorial comes as the Uddhav Thackeray-led party prepares to lead an unlikely governing alliance with Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Soon after NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned from his post of deputy chief minister in Maharashtra on Tuesday, Devendra Fadnavis too tendered his resignation from the post of the chief minister.

Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra today.

Admitting he does not have the majority hours after the Supreme Court had ordered a floor test for Wednesday, Fadnavis was back in Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari just three days after he was sworn in at a hush-hush ceremony last Saturday.

His return for a second term followed stunning midnight developments where Ajit Pawar revolted and propped up the BJP government.

