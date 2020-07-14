Shashi Tharoor: Sad to see Sachin Pilot leave Congress, wish it had not come to this

Image Source : PTI/FILE Shashi Tharoor/FILE

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said he felt "sad to see Sachin Pilot leave Congress party." Tharoor's reaction comes in after Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy CM and PCC chief for revolting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"I am sad to see @SachinPilot leave @INCIndia. I consider him one of our best & brightest, and wish it had not come to this. Instead of parting, he should have joined the effort to make the Party a better and more effective instrument for his, and our, dreams," he said in a tweet.

Congress leader Priya Dutt also said that the Congress party has lost two young leaders -- Jyotiraditya Scindia and now Sachin Pilot. "Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don't believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times," Dutt said in a tweet.

The Ashok Gehlot camp has claimed that they enjoyed the support of 109 MLAs, a claim contested by the Pilot loyalists. The MLAs belonging to Pilot camp have demanded a floor test in the state assembly to know the number of legislators backing CM Gehlot. Senior party leader and Sardarshahr MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma claimed that the figure of 109 being projected in the support of Ashok Gehlot is incorrect.

