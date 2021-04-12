Sanjay Raut questions Centre for rising Covid 19 cases in Maha, Punjab and Chattisgarh

Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut questioned the Centre for not providing enough Remdisivir to Maharashtra and for only questioning non-BJP ruled states.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday blamed the Centre for the rise in coronavirus positive

cases in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

Raut said Maharashtra had followed every instruction issued by the Centre and the

latter must act sensitively and cautiously and stop blaming states.

Ten states, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases, accounting for 83.02 per cent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

"If Maharashtra and the other two states (Punjab and Chhattisgarh) has failed, the first failure is that of the Centre since the country is fighting the war against the virus under PM Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.

He also questioned why only non-BJP ruled states were being singled out as failures. "Has the coronavirus disappeared in states which have a BJP chief minister? The Centre should provide vaccines and Remdesivir to Maharashtra. Everyone has seen how Remdesivir

is available in BJP offices in Gujarat but is not (made)

available to Maharashtra," Raut claimed.