Wednesday, January 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
Chunav Manch 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Saina Nehwal all set to join BJP today

Saina Nehwal all set to join BJP today

Star Badminton player Saina Nehwal is all set to join BJP. As per reports, Nehwal will be formally inducted in the party today.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2020 12:47 IST
Badminton star Sania Nehwal all set to join BJP
Image Source : TWITTER

Badminton star Sania Nehwal all set to join BJP

Star Badminton player Saina Nehwal is all set to join BJP. As per reports, Nehwal will be formally inducted in the party today. Hyderabad-based Saina Nehwal has won over 24 international titles, including eleven Superseries titles. Nehwal has many first to her name including a medal at the Olympics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party aims to target young voters by bringing Saina Nehwal to its fold. She is considered as one of the most popular non-cricket sportspersons in the country. 

Daughter of Harvir Singh and Usha Rani Nehwal, Saina was born in Hisar, Haryana. The badminton career began in Hyderabad, a city where her father Harvir Singh was promoted and transferred. 

 

Write a comment

chunav-manch-march-2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News