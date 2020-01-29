Saina Nehwal all set to join BJP today

Star Badminton player Saina Nehwal is all set to join BJP. As per reports, Nehwal will be formally inducted in the party today. Hyderabad-based Saina Nehwal has won over 24 international titles, including eleven Superseries titles. Nehwal has many first to her name including a medal at the Olympics.
The Bharatiya Janata Party aims to target young voters by bringing Saina Nehwal to its fold. She is considered as one of the most popular non-cricket sportspersons in the country.
Daughter of Harvir Singh and Usha Rani Nehwal, Saina was born in Hisar, Haryana. The badminton career began in Hyderabad, a city where her father Harvir Singh was promoted and transferred.
