BJP set to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan tomorrow

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

Though differences between Sachin Pilot with the party leadership may have been moving towards an end after Congress decided to constitute a 3-member panel to listen to Pilot's grievances, BJP in Rajasthan will move a motion of no confidence in the state assembly against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said on Thursday. The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting today.

After the meeting, Kataria told reporters that the motion of no confidence will be moved in the assembly session which is beginning from Friday. The opposition party's decision comes days after an "amicable resolution" of the nearly month-long political cisis in Rajasthan. Congress leader Sachin Pilot had openly rebelled against chief minister Gehlot last month along with 18 other party MLAs.

He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party’s Rajasthan chief.

The Congress on Monday had said the crisis in Rajasthan was a "closed chapter" and all legislators supporting its government will work towards strengthening the state government and fighting COVID-19 and economic calamities.

With inputs from IANS)

