DPCC passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi Congress chief

Image Source : FILE/PTI BREAKING: Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi President of the party

The Delhi Congress has passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party with immediate effect. The resolution was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Delhi Congress office-bearers convened by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Ch. Anil Kumar.

"Ch Anil Kumar moved the resolutions, and one of the resolutions requested Rahul Gandhi to take over as the President of the Indian National Congress at the earliest. He said that considering the disturbed and dangerous political situation in the country, Congress needs a dynamic and powerful leader like Rahul Gandhi at the helm, to lead the party forcefully, to counter the communal, authoritarian, and undemocratic forces, trying to take the country on the path of destruction," a Congress press communique read.

"He said that Rahulji has been waging a determined battle to expose the misdeeds of the Modi Government, and his leading from the front as the Congress President was an urgent need to boost the confidence and morale of the Congress workers. The two other resolutions demanded the resignations of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for their mishandling of the farmers’ tractor rally and the resultant violence in Delhi, and CM Arvind was also responsible for the present state of ruin of Delhi," it further stated.

Besides Ch. Anil Kumar and AICC In-charge of Delhi Shakti Sinh Gohil, prominent others who attended the meeting were former Union Minister Jagdish Tytler, ex-MPs Ramesh Kumar and Krishna Tirath, former Delhi Minister Dr Narendra Nath, Dr Yoganand Shastri, Dr Kiran Walia and Haroon Yusuf, ex-MLAs and Municipal Councillors, party office-bearers and senior party leaders and workers.

Ch. Anil Kumar gave a brief account of the work done by the Delhi Congress in the past ten months. AICC In-charge of Delhi Congress Shakti Sinh Gohil said that it was time for the Congress workers to close ranks and work unitedly to strengthen the party in Delhi, by following the directions and guidelines of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"Gohil said that if the Congress workers start consolidating the party position from the booth level by informing the people about the party’s good work and expose the failures and corruption of the BJP, ruling the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, and the Arvind Government, then the party will be in a strong position to face the MCD elections. He said that Congress has a tradition of working for the welfare of the people whether it was in power or not, unlike the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, who hanker for power by misleading the people with lies and falsehood, without doing anything," the release stated.

