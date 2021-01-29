'Don't budge an inch': Rahul Gandhi calls farmers to continue protest, assures 'full support'

Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi blamed the Centre for the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday backed farmers protesting against the three farm laws while assuring them of 'full support' of his party. Responding to a question during a press conference at Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi blamed the Centre for the Republic Day violence in the national capital.

"I will tell the farmers that you don't move an inch. Continue your protest. We are with you," the former Congress president said.

"Who allowed 50 farmers to enter the Red Fort. Why weren't they stopped? Ask the Home Minister what the objective was, of letting those people inside the premises," Rahul Gandhi said responding to a questions about his views over the Republic Day mayhem in Delhi during the farmers tractor rally.

The Congress leader had tweeted on Thursday night," Time has come to take sides. My decision is clear. I am siding with democracy and the farmers and their peaceful protest."

His comments came after Uttar Pradesh government ordered the district administrations to get all the farmers protest site on the state's borders with Delhi vacated.

There was high drama on Thursday evening at Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad district where Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait is leading the farmers' protests. Tikait, who was reportedly ready to surrender to the police after he was named in an FIR linked to January 26 violence, broke down infront of the media and refused to vacate the site. "I will hang myself but won't surrender," Tikait announced from the stage in an apparent attempt to stop protesters who had then started to leave. Later in the night, the heavy security deployment at Ghazipur border was removed.

