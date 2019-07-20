Sonbhadra killing: Priyanka Gandhi ends her dharna agitation, demands monetary help & security for families | Live Updates

Image Source : INDIA TV Sonbhadra massacre: Priyanka Gandhi with family members of the victims.

Sonbhadra massacre: After she resolved that she will not leave unless she was allowed to meet families of those killed, few members from the families came forward to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday morning. However, they were stopped before they could meet her.

Meanwhile, A TMC delegation was detained at the airport in Varanasi on Saturday when it was going to meet families of victims of the Sonbhadra clash in which 10 people were gunned down this week over a land dispute, party MP Derek O'Brien said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) team comprises O'Brien, MP and leader of the delegation Sunil Mondal and MP Abir Ranjan Biswas.

The team has now sat on a dharna on Varanasi Airport.

Here are LIVE updates of Priyanka Gandhi's visit and other developments in Sonbhadra massacre aftermath

1:24 pm - Priyanka Gandhi takes back her dharna agitation

1:10 pm - Police nab relative of the main accused of Sonbhadra massacre

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Komal, relative of main accused Yagya Dutt. Police says that he was involved in the crime along with Dutt and fired bullets at the tribals

12:53 pm - On Friday, Congress' Raj Babbar alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of dictatorial behaviour

12:35 pm: Congress leaders stopped at Varanasi airport

Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, Jitin Prasada and Rajeev Shukla were stopped at Varanasi airport by police. They were on their way to Sonbhadra to meet the victims of firing case.

12:25 pm - UP government has implemented undeclared emergency, says Congress Pramod Tiwari

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari termed the developments in Mirzapur 'undemocratic' and 'unconstitutional' and alleged that an 'undeclared emergency' is being implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

Pramod Tiwari, Congress: This govt doesn't want that someone should wipe off victims' tears. Whatever has happened is unconstitutional and undemocratic and it seems as if Uttar Pradesh govt has implemented undeclared emergency to hid its sins and short comings pic.twitter.com/AbG4NH1SrR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019

12:10 pm - Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala begins press conference

12:03 pm - Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to reach Sonebhadra today to support Priyanka Gandhi

11:55 am - Trinamool Congress parliamentary delegation stopped at Varanasi Airport

2 hours since Trinamool Parliamentary delegation started sitting in dharna off Varanasi Airport tarmac. No signs of DM. UP police have "restrained" us from leaving this area. Tribals massacred over land rights#SonbhadraMassacre pic.twitter.com/iuQmnOHaOm — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2019

11:50 am - Few family members of Sonbhadra massacre meet Priyanka Gandhi at Mirzapur guest house

