Saturday, July 20, 2019
     
  5. Sonbhadra killing: Priyanka Gandhi ends her dharna agitation, demands monetary help & security for families | Live Updates

Sonbhadra massacre: After she resolved that she will not leave unless she was allowed to meet families of those killed, few members from the families came forward to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday morning. Meanwhile, A TMC delegation was detained at the airport in Varanasi on Saturday when it was going to meet families of victims of the Sonbhadra clash in which 10 people were gunned down this week over a land dispute, party MP Derek O'Brien said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2019 13:29 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

Sonbhadra massacre: Priyanka Gandhi with family members of the victims.

Sonbhadra massacre: After she resolved that she will not leave unless she was allowed to meet families of those killed, few members from the families came forward to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday morning. However, they were stopped before they could meet her.

Meanwhile, A TMC delegation was detained at the airport in Varanasi on Saturday when it was going to meet families of victims of the Sonbhadra clash in which 10 people were gunned down this week over a land dispute, party MP Derek O'Brien said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) team comprises O'Brien, MP and leader of the delegation Sunil Mondal and MP Abir Ranjan Biswas.

The team has now sat on a dharna on Varanasi Airport.

Here are LIVE updates of Priyanka Gandhi's visit and other developments in Sonbhadra massacre aftermath

1:24 pm - Priyanka Gandhi takes back her dharna agitation

1:10 pm - Police nab relative of the main accused of Sonbhadra massacre

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Komal, relative of main accused Yagya Dutt. Police says that he was involved in the crime along with Dutt and fired bullets at the tribals

12:53 pm - On Friday, Congress' Raj Babbar alleged that Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government of dictatorial behaviour

12:35 pm: Congress leaders stopped at Varanasi airport

Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda, Mukul Wasnik, Raj Babbar, Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh, Jitin Prasada and Rajeev Shukla were stopped at Varanasi airport by police. They were on their way to Sonbhadra to meet the victims of firing case.

12:25 pm - UP government has implemented undeclared emergency, says Congress Pramod Tiwari

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari termed the developments in Mirzapur 'undemocratic' and 'unconstitutional' and alleged that an 'undeclared emergency' is being implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

12:10 pm - Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala begins press conference

12:03 pm -  Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to reach Sonebhadra today to support Priyanka Gandhi

11:55 am -  Trinamool Congress parliamentary delegation stopped at Varanasi Airport

11:50 am - Few family members of Sonbhadra massacre meet Priyanka Gandhi at Mirzapur guest house

Watch | Sonbhadra massacre: Came to meet affected families, says Priyanka Gandhi

 

 

