Sonbhadra massacre affected families arrive to meet Priyanka Gandhi at Mirzapur guest house

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday met the families of those affected in Sonbhadra massacre. Denied from travelling to Sonbhadra, Priyanka Gandhi in Mirzapur's Chunar guest house, met the families of those killed. According to reports, the family members of those killed arrived to meet Priyanka Gandhi at the guest house, however, the families were stopped from meeting the Congress General Secretary.

Priyanka Gandhi met two people from the affected families. Commenting on the development, Priyanka Gandhi said the authorities stopped the families of those killed in Sonbhadra massacre.

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi had said would not return without meeting the families affected by Sonbhadra massacre. Talking exclusively to India TV, Priyanka Gandhi said she has been instructed by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the same.

Commenting on the law and order situation in the state, Priyanka Gandhi said she does not want to violate the implementation of Section 144 and is willing to travel to Sonbhadra with just 3 people.

Further, on being asked if her visit to Sonbhadra is a political stunt, Priyanka Gandhi said she is no interest in pleasing the government and only wants to meet the affected families.

Meanwhile, a team of Congress leaders is slated to meet Governor Ram Naik over Priyanka Gandhi's detention while she was on her way to Sonbhadra.

Priyanka Gandhi was on Friday detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down this week, triggering a standoff with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Refusing to furnish a personal bond, the Congress general secretary stayed at a guest house in Mirzapur district where she was taken after she squatted on the road with her supporters, insisting that she be allowed to proceed and meet the victims' families.

"BJP government fails to prevent Sonbhadra Massacre. BJP government fails to act against guilty.BJP government illegally arrests Priyanka ji for wanting to meet families," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet.

On Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had suspended a sub-divisional magistrate and four policemen. Twenty-nine people have been arrested so far in the Sonbhadra case.

"BJP government cuts electricity/water of Chunar guest house where she is held. BJP government now wants to deport her from UP. Jungle Raj!" he said.

The Congress on Friday also targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the detention of Priyanka Gandhi, with former party chief Rahul Gandhi terming it as "illegal arrest".

Upping the ante against the BJP dispensation, the Congress had alleged that human rights violations were taking place in the state and asked if the Yogi Adityanath government be allowed to stay in power on ethical grounds.

It also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue.

The party has planned countrywide protests against the turn of events, with party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal writing to all state units and senior leaders to organise such protests in each district and state headquarters.

One such protest was organised in Delhi too following the Priyanka Gandhi's detention.

"Will the Adityanath government be able to suppress the truth by converting the Umbha village (Sonbhadra) into a police cantonment?" Surjewala said.

Why does the BJP government fear Priyanka Gandhi, he asked.

Surjewala also questioned as to why there was police vigil in all parts of the village when the people there are waiting to meet Priyanka Gandhi and give a call to justice.

Ten people were killed and several others injured in the clash between supporters of a village headman and Gond tribals in Sonbhadra district's Ghorawal area on Wednesday.

