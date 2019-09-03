Team Priyanka Gandhi 2.0 soon to hit the streets of Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : FILE Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

With Congress in disarray in Uttar Pradesh, All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra is embarking on a new mission in the state. For this, a new team is being formed around her. As per sources within the Congress, the new team will be announced within a fortnight.

The fresh team will have a stamp of Priyanka Gandhi on it. Priyanka Gandhi has done an extensive exercise of meeting more than 8000 workers of Congress party before selecting a team. This team will continue to work with her till 2022 assembly elections.

Recently, Priyanka met all former and present legislators of the Congress party. She also held meetings with panchayat and block level office bearers of the Congress party and MPs.

It is being said that infusing young political talent will be on Priyanka's agenda.

Also, a woman will be made either the president or the vice president in each district.

It's been almost 3 decades that Uttar Pradesh has seen a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress has ceded ground to parties like SP, BSP and even BJP. With Priyanka in charge of the affairs now, the Congress cadre now is expecting a miracle in 2022.

