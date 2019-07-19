Priyanka Gandhi's arrest illegal, shows BJP's insecurity in Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi takes on BJP after a long time

Image Source : FILE Rahul Gandhi has been sparing in his use of Twitter. He came down heavily on BJP after Priyanka Gandhi was detained

Rahul Gandhi, perhaps after a long time lately, directly took on the BJP on Friday soon after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was detained by Uttar Pradesh Police.

"The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP," said Rahul Gandhi on Twitter.

The tweet assumes imporatance as it marks his first direct attack against the BJP in recent times especially after his decision to step down as Congress president in the aftermath of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on way to Sonbhadra to meet families of those killed in firing over a land dispute, was on Friday detained near Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.

Priyanka sat on the road during a dharna with her supporters and was soon taken into preventive custody.

Uttar Pradesh administration has imposed Article 144 in Sonbhadra which prohibits assembly of 5 people at one place.

Speaking to media, Priyanka said, "Just want to go and meet the families of the victims(Sonbhadra firing case),I even said will take only 4 people with me.Yet administration is not letting us go there.They should tell us why we are being stopped.We will continue to sit here peacefully."

