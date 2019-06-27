Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Mamata again

Mamata Banerjee

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday again met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat here on Thursday, sources said.

Kishor was seen walking out of 'Nabanna' accompanied by Trinamool Congress MP and Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

This was Kishor's second meeting with the Trinamool Congress supremo this month after he held a meeting with her for about 90 minutes on June 6 at the same venue.

Speculation is rife that Banerjee's party might hire Kishor's services for the next state Assembly polls in 2021 though nothing has been officially communicated by Banerjee or the Trinamool.

Trinamool Congress suffered a significant blow in 2019 as it managed to win just 22 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, 12 less than what it had won five years ago, while the BJP made massive inroads in the state by taking its tally of seats from two to 18.

