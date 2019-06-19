'One nation, one election': Meeting begins on PM Modi's proposal, 8 opposition parties skip | Top Developments

'One nation, one election'- a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliberate on the proposal has begun. Eight key opposition parties have skipped the crucial meeting in New Delhi.

1. Besides the Bharatiya Janata Party, those attending the meet included Akali Dali's Sukhbir Singh Badal, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar, BJP President Naveen Patnaik, YSR Congress party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, CPI's D Raja and S. Sudhakar Reddy, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, TRS President KT Rama Rao, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic party leader Mehbooba Mufti.

2. Among those skipping the meeting were Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

3. The aim of the meeting is to discuss PM Modi's initiative of holding simultaneous elections across the country and the Niti Aayog's proposal to fast-track the socio-economic conditions of 117 districts across 28 states.

4. The government had invited the chiefs of all parties represented in Parliament for the meeting.

5. The meeting is also expected to discuss the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year and celebration of 75 years of India's independence in 2022.

6. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J.P. Nadda and Pralhad Joshi along with other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners attended the meeting.