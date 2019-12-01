Nana Patole elected unopposed as Maharashtra Speaker after BJP withdraws nomination

Image Source : ANI Nana Patole to be elected unopposed as Maharashtra Speaker after BJP withdraws nomination

Congress MLA Nana Patole was today elected unopposed as Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly​ after BJP candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination from the post. The deadline to withdraw the nomination was 10 am on Sunday. The Congress on Saturday announced party MLA Patole as the candidate of the ruling Shiv Sena Congress-NCP alliance for the election to state Assembly Speaker's post, while the BJP named Kathore as its nominee.

After Nana Patole was elected as Speaker, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in assembly said, "Nana Patole has also come from a farmer family and I am very confident that he will give justice to everyone."

NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal said, "Earlier, Opposition also filled form for the post of Assembly Speaker, but after request by other MLAs and to keep dignity of Assembly intact, they have taken back the name. Now, election of Speaker to happen unopposed."

Speaking on the development, Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President said that the party has decided to withdraw Kathore's candidature after incumbents' request.

Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha, while Kathore is from Murbad in Thane district. This is the fourth term as an MLA for both.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday.

Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before the head count began in the 288 member House.