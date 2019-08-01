Train of recession coming full throttle: Rahul Gandhi targets 'Mr PM's 'incompetent FM'

Image Source : FILE/PTI Rahul Gandhi cited a media report which claimed that India's economic slowdown is showing no signs of abating, with a sizeable number of indicators of domestic demand still flashing in the red in June.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday dubbed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "incompetent", adding the country's economy had derailed and the "train of recession" was coming full throttle.

"Mr PM, the economy has derailed and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. If your incompetent FM is telling you there is light, trust me it's the train of recession coming at full throttle," he said on Twitter.

Mr PM, The economy has derailed and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel. If your incompetent FM is telling you there is light, trust me it’s the train of recession coming at full throttle.https://t.co/ewoVj5m27X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2019

Rahul Gandhi cited a media report which claimed that India's economic slowdown is showing no signs of abating, with a sizeable number of indicators of domestic demand still flashing in the red in June.

The attack on the prime minister has come a day after official data showed the growth of eight core industries dropped to 0.2 per cent in June -- due to contraction in oil-related sectors as well as cement production.

Rahul Gandhi had, earlier on Wednesday, said GST and demonetisation has sent the Indian economy in tailspin and brought it to the brink of meltdown.

"Demonetisation and GST rollout are perfect examples of ineptitude and lack of depth in the Modi government. Their callous attitude has sent the Indian economy in tailspin and has brought it to the brink of a meltdown," he said on Twitter.