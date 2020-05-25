BJP to hold 750 virtual rallies, 1000 conferences to mark 1 year of Modi govt

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold at least 750 virtual rallies across the nation to mark the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi-led government. About 1000 virtual conferences will also be held by national and state leadership.

On May 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete one year since his second term as Prime Minister began in 2019. He was voted back to power on May 23, 2019, with an even bigger majority than in 2014.

The party will also distribute face cover and sanitizer in all mandals, among others.

