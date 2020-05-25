Monday, May 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. BJP to hold 750 virtual rallies, 1000 conferences to mark 1 year of Modi govt

BJP to hold 750 virtual rallies, 1000 conferences to mark 1 year of Modi govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold at least 750 virtual rallies across the nation to mark the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi-led government. About 1000 virtual conferences will also be held by national and state leadership.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2020 21:23 IST
FILE IMAGE
Image Source : PTI

FILE IMAGE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold at least 750 virtual rallies across the nation to mark the completion of one year of the Narendra Modi-led government. About 1000 virtual conferences will also be held by national and state leadership.

On May 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete one year since his second term as Prime Minister began in 2019. He was voted back to power on May 23, 2019, with an even bigger majority than in 2014. 

The party will also distribute face cover and sanitizer in all mandals, among others. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X