Image Source : FILE Mayawati accepts Amit Shah's challenge of debate on CAA

Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said BSP was ready for a debate on Citizesnhip (Amendment) Act on "any platform". Her statement came just a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah openly challenged Opposition leaders for such a debate. Shah threw this challenge during a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday. He had dared Mayawati along with Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee.

"The BSP is ready to accept the challenge thrown by the central government, which is troubled by the organised struggle and agitation all over the country against the most controversial CAA/NRC/NPR, especially by the youth and women, for a debate on the issue on any platform and anywhere," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

आति-विवादित CAA/NRC/NPR के खिलाफ पूरे देश में खासकर युवा व महिलाओं के संगठित होकर संघर्ष व आन्दोलित हो जाने से परेशान केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा लखनऊ की रैली में विपक्ष को इस मुद्दे पर बहस करने की चुनौती को BSP किसी भी मंच पर व कहीं भी स्वीकार करने को तैयार है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 22, 2020

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

It does not include Muslims.

Those opposing the CAA contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away anyone's citizenship.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor challenges Amit Shah to implement CAA and NRC