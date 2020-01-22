Image Source : FILE Implement CAA, NRC in chronology that you audaciously announced: Prashnat Kishore dares Amit Shah

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader and election strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to "try implement" the Citizenship Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the same "chronology" that he "audaciously announced". Taking on to Twitter, Kishore took a pot shot at the BJP leader for bluntely ruling out a rethink on the new law.

At a rally organised in support of the new law in Lucknow, Amit Shah said no matter how much opposition the law faced, it will be implemented and those protesting can continue to do so.

"I want to say that irrespective of the protests it (CAA) will not be withdrawn," he thundered, adding, "Whoever has to oppose can oppose the act, it is not going to be revoked," Shah said.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Prashant Kishor said, "Being dismissive of citizens' dissent couldn't be the sign of strength of any Govt. Amit Shah JI, if you don't care for those protesting against CAA, NRC, why don't you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!"

The CAA fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India before 2015.

Protests against the law are continuing across the country, and it has also been legally challenged in the Supreme Court by several petitioners.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that it will not grant any stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) without hearing the Centre and said it may refer pleas challenging the validity of the Act to a larger Constitution bench. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde heard a batch of 143 pleas challenging the validity of CAA, including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the government has been given copies of around 60 pleas out of the 143 petitions. He said it wanted time to respond to pleas which have not been served on it.

