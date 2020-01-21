Image Source : BJP'S TWITTER Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh to debate on CAA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday challenged the opposition for a debate on the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Addressing a rally in Lucknow, the BJP president said "I have come to you for a Jan Jagaran Abhiyan in Lucknow. Our government is hardly 8 months old but we are conducting this campaign to dispell the falsities being spread by the opposition against CAA. I challenged Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav to enegage in a debate on CAA."

He also accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of spreading lies about the law.

Shah said that at the time of partition, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain constituted 30 per cent of the population in Bangladesh and 23 per cent in Pakistan. But today, it's just 7 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. "Where have these people gone? Those who are protesting against CAA, I want to ask them this," he said.

