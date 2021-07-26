On Delhi visit, Mamata to meet PM Modi, opposition leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Mamata arrives in Delhi on 5-day visit, to meet PM Modi, opposition leaders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday arrived in Delhi on a five-day visit. She is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for the first time since she assumed office for a third term.

According to a schedule released by Mamata's Trinamool Congress, she is scheduled to meet Modi at 4 pm on Tuesday.

Banerjee will also meet a host of Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath, Anand Sharma and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Tuesday.

She is also likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, sources said.

During her visit to Delhi amid the Monsoon session of Parliament, she is likely to meet leaders of other opposition parties as well.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who apparently seeks to take up a larger role in national politics prior to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is visiting Delhi for the first time after leading her party to power in West Bengal for the third time in a row. (With PTI inputs)

