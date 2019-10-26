In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena adamant on twin-CM formula

Image Source : PTI File Image

In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has turned adamant on a new twin-CM formula for government formation in the state. Uddhav Thackeray has also renewed assertion on equal sharing of power with the BJP, which failed to register desired performance in the Maharashtra assembly polls. Rooting for Aaditya Thackeray as the chief minister, Shiv Sena proposed tenures of 2.5-year each for the alliance partners to have their CMs.

The results of the recently-concluded polls saw the ruling BJP losing 17 seats from its previous tally of 122, a development that political observers believe has increased the bargaining power of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party whose tally too came down to 56 seats from the 63 in 2014.

Reminding BJP of the 50-50 formula, Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik said: "In our meeting it was decided that like Amit Shah ji had promised 50-50 formula before LS polls, similarly both allies should get chance to run Govt for 2.5-2.5 years so Shiv Sena should also have CM. Uddhav ji should get this assurance in writing from BJP."

In the elections, results for which were announced on October 24, the BJP won 105 seats and the Sena 56 while the NCP and the Congress bagged 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

The verdict came as a shocker for the BJP which had set itself a higher target to secure the absolute majority on its own. The changed scenario has emboldened the Sena which knows well that it is in a position to call shots and endorse Aaditya as the CM face.

Aaditya, 29, became the first Thackeray since the party was founded in 1960s to enter the poll fray and win. He won from Worli seat in Mumbai, a Sena pocketborough.

On the day of verdict, Thackeray hardened the Sena's stand by reminding the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between BJP president Amit Shah, Thackeray and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ | Congress may consider backing a Sena govt in Maharashtra

ALSO READ | Maha polls: BJP-Sena tally rises in 'aspirational districts'