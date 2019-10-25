Maha polls: BJP-Sena tally rises in 'aspirational districts'

Image Source : PTI the saffron allies have bagged all the four seats in the district

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has slightly improved its performance in the four districts of Maharashtra that were selected under the Modi government's 'aspirational districts' programme.

The four districts selected under the Centre's programme for expeditious socio-economic development are Gadchiroli, Osmanabad, Washim and Nandurbar. They collectively comprise 14 assembly segments of the total 288 in the state.

While the BJP-Sena combine had won eight of these seats in the 2014 assembly elections, this time it bagged 10 of them.

Osmanabad district consists of four assembly seats, of which two were with the NCP, while Congress and Shiv Sena had won one each in 2014.

In this election, the Shiv Sena won three seats - Paranda, Umarga and Osmanabad.

In the Tuljapur constituency of Osmanabad district, Ranajagjitsinh Patil, who had won in 2014 on NCP ticket, managed to retain the seat, but this time as the BJP candidate.

With this, the saffron allies have bagged all the four seats in the district even as the Congress and the NCP drew a blank.

In the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, the BJP had won all the three seats - Aheri, Gadchiroli and Armori - in 2014.

But this time, the NCP managed to wrest Aheri from the BJP. NCP's Dharmaraobaba Atram, a former minister, won the seat by defeating saffron party candidate Ambarish Raje Atram.

But the other two assembly segments - Gadchiroli and Armori - were retained by the BJP.

As compared to these two districts, there was no change in the seats won by respective parties in 2014 and 2019.

