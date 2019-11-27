Maharashtra Governor Koshyari likely to be transferred amid political turmoil

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Maharashtra Governor Koshyari likely to be transferred

The Central government is likely to transfer Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid the political turmoil in the state. The development comes after Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation from the post of chief minister on Tuesday. Meanwhile, highly-placed sources in the government have said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is likely to replace Koshyari.

Kalraj Mishra took charge as Rajashtan Governor on September 9 after he was shifted from Himachal Pradesh where he was appointed as Governor on July 22.

A veteran leader from Uttar Pradesh, he has been a state and Union Minister, as well as serving as head of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit and as national Vice President.

Koshyari has served as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and a member of Rajya Sabha.

In its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena has launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Raising questions over the government formation in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party asked the governor the basis on which Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of the state. The editorial further alleged the documents presented in this case are forged and asked if the whole occurrence should be termed as 'Chanakya Chaturaai' or the smartness of the governor?

"The Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have presented a letter with signature of 162 MLAs in the Raj Bhawan," the Saamana editorial stated.

"All these MLAs are ready to stand against the governor in the Raj Bhawan. Despite such a clear picture, on what basis did the governor appointed Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister of Maharashtra," the editorial further said.

