Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. Confident they will work for bright future: PM Modi congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Confident they will work for bright future: PM Modi congratulates Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively on Saturday.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2019 9:13 IST
PM Modi congratulates Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi congratulates Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively on Saturday.

"Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavisji and @AjitPawarSpeaksji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra," tweeted Modi soon after the two took oath.

In early morning development Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came together and met the Maharashtra Governor and staked claim for forming the government.

Also Read: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIn a dramatic twist, Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM Next StoryNew Maharashtra government will be committed to state's development & welfare: Amit Shah  