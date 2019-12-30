Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar, Nawab Malik take oath with other ministers

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Maharashtra Cabinet expansion LIVE Updates

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his cabinet in the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature) premises, where total of 36 newly-inducted ministers, including Aaditya Thackeray are set to take oath. Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister, while sources said Aaditya Thackeray will be sworn in as a state minister. Ten Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Ashok Chavan, will join the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra council of ministers during its expansion, party sources had earlier said.

From the Congress' side, Ashok Chavan, KC Padvi, Vijay Wadettiwar, Amit Deshmukh, Sunil Kadar, Yashomati Thakur, Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Sheikh will take oath as Cabinet ministers, the sources said.

Besides, Satej Patil and Vishwajit Kadam of the Congress will be sworn in as ministers of state, they added.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray was formed on November 28. The state Cabinet currently has six ministers, besides the chief minister.

Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of the Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Shiv Sena and Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP took oath along with Thackeray on November 28.

Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers. The size of the council of ministers cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state.

The Shiv Sena last month joined hands with the Congress and NCP, its traditional adversaries, after its alliance with the BJP collapsed over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

As per the power-sharing formula decided by the three MVA allies, the Sena will get 15 ministerial berths, excluding the CM's post, the NCP will also get 15 and the Congress 12.

The Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs, the NCP-54 and the Congress-44 in the 288-member House.

Also Read | Pawar taught us how to form govt with fewer MLAs: Uddhav Thackeray

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray assures complete farm loan waiver