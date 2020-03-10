Jyotiraditya's Congress exit on dad Madhavrao Scindia's birthday: Two tales connected

Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from Congress has come on a day significant for him. It is the 75th birthday, or birth anniversary, of his dad -- late Madhavrao Scindia. Jyotiraditya's story has quite a connection with Madhavrao's political tale.

In 1989, Madhavrao was all set to become the chief minister but strident opposition from senior leader Arjun Singh, asked to step down as CM after the Churhat lottery scam, ensured that then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi could not give the former Gwalior royal the coveted post. Singh, in a bid to get his way at the time, had even kept his MLAs ensconced in the Char Imli residence of loyalist Harivansh Singh.

Madhavrao Scindia was so confident of getting the post that he had flown from Delhi and camped in the state for two days. But destiny didn't have it for him. Motilal Vora was made the chief minister, not Madhavrao.

Years later, Jyotiraditya Scindia too met with a similar fate in 2018 when Kamal Nath was chosen as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh over him.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family

Jyotiraditya Scindia is the last scion of the Scindia family of Marathas which ruled the Gwalior state in pre-independent central-India. His grandmother Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia was once a prominent figure in the Jana Sangh. Following his mother's footsteps, Madhavrao Scindia also joined the Jana Sangh. In 1971 Lok Sabha elections, the mother-son duo was among the few leaders who defied the Indira Gandhi wave and emerged victorious from their respective constituencies.

In 1980, he joined Indira Gandhi's Congress, a party which had jailed his mother during the Emergency-era. His sisters, Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje later followed their mother's footsteps and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | 3 reasons that compelled Jyotiraditya Scindia to quit Congress

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh Crisis: What's cooking in Rahul Gandhi's mind?