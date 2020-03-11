Image Source : ANI MLAs who resigned from Congress will not join BJP: Sajjan Singh Verma

After visiting the rebel Congress MLAs of Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru resort, Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said that the legislators were misled and taken to Bengaluru. The Congress leader also said that the MLAs might have resigned from the party but most of them are not ready to join BJP.

Speaking to India TV, the Congress leader said that he tried to contact the MLAs out of which he managed to speak with at least 8 MLAs.

"Nobody is ready to go with Scindia ji. They said they were misled and taken to Bengaluru, most of them said they are not ready to join BJP," said Verma.

Verma also revealed that he got in touch with the MLAs through their kins.

A confidant of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, had flown to Bengaluru by a special plane on Tuesday night, to woo the back the Congress MLAs who are staying in a Bengaluru resort. These legislators are among 22 Congress MLAs who have resigned from the Assembly.

The resignations of 22 MLAs amid exit of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, to whose faction they belong, has pushed the Kamal Nath government into a crisis.

Congress is putting all the efforts to retain its government in the state by containing the support of their own legislators.

ALSO READ | Sonia Gandhi tasks Congress' senior leaders to resolve political crisis in Madhya Pradesh

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh crisis: Congress shifts MLAs to Jaipur; Scindia to join BJP