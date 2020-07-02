Image Source : PTI 28 ministers take oath in Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Thursday with the induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to falling of the Kamal Nath-led regime in the state. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers at a function in the Raj Bhawan.

The event was organised by following COVID-19 protocols. Those inducted include 20 cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state.

Prominent among the new ministers are BJP MLAs Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Gopal Bhargava.

Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following a rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress.

The initial "mini" expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, including two former Congress MLAs close to Scindia -- Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.

Struggle against injustice is religion: Scindia

Prior to the second expansion of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet in Madhya Pradesh, former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the struggle against injustice is the religion.

Scindia is scheduled to attend the second expansion ceremony of the Chouhan cabinet in Bhopal and is likely to stay in the city for a couple of days. But, before that on Thursday, Scindia tweeted, "The struggle waged against injustice is the religion."

The BJP government has been formed due to Scindia's support in the state. This is the reason that adequate importance is being given to Scindia supporters in the Shivraj cabinet.

At the same time, Congress has been making several allegations on Scindia. His tweet is being considered as a response to Congress' allegations.

