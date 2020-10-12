Image Source : ANI Kushboo Sundar joins BJP

Kushboo Sundar, who resigned from the primary membership of Congress, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Sundar had quit Congress today protesting against what she called some leaders 'dictating terms' and 'suppressing' her. Meanwhile, the Congress party announced that Kushboo was removed from her post of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with "immediate effect" while Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said her decision was no loss to the party.

Sundar, a popular Tamil actor, who was with the DMK before joining the national party in 2014 sent her resignation letter to Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi.

"Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely are being pushed and suppressed," she claimed.

(With PTI inputs)

