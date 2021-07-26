Karnataka: Who will replace Yediyurappa? BJP leadership likely to pick Lingayat leader, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BS Yediyurappa resigned as Karnataka CM on July 26.

Who will be Karnakata CM? BS Yediyurappa resigned on Monday as Karnataka Chief Minister following which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership launched efforts to shortlist names to replace the 78-year-old leader. According to sources within the party, the BJP is likely to hand over command to someone from Yediyurappa's Lingayat community.

Sources said that names of deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani and Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai are doing the rounds as frontrunners for the CM's chair.

Apart from these, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi, its national organising secretary B L Santhosh and state Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri are also in the race.

ALSO READ: Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM, BJP to appoint observers to select new CM

Although Yediyurappa has not suggested any name so far, sources said the outgoing CM may bat for Basavaraj Bommai to replace him on the top post.

Earlier in the day, an emotional BS Yediyurappa highlighted his instrumental role in the growth of the BJP in Karnataka, before he resigned as Chief Minister, and described his tenure as 'trial by fire'.

Interestingly, the 78-year-old leader used the event, organised to mark his government's two years in office at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of state legislature and secretariat, as the platform to announce his resignation, while maintaining that he will continue to work for the party and the people.

ALSO READ: BS Yediyurappa: BJP's seasoned oarsman relents, but too early for political obituary

"Don't take me otherwise, with your permission. I have decided that- I will go to the Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation as the Chief Minister to the Governor," he had said at the end of his over 20-minute speech in a choked voice, as he repeatedly turned emotional.

"Not out of grief, but with happiness," he said, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda for giving him an opportunity to serve as Chief Minister for two years, despite completing 75-years of age.

(With inputs from agencies)